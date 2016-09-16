Aggressive Ziggo bond breaks escrow convention

LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Ziggo is set to price its jumbo bond linked to Liberty Global and Vodafone's 50:50 JV in the Netherlands, but aggressive covenants let it use the proceeds even if the JV falls apart.

On Thursday, Ziggo announced a 3.14bn-equivalent 10-year non-call five deal, split between a 2.575bn-equivalent euro and US dollar secured bond, alongside a US$625m unsecured note at Ziggo Bond Finance. The bulk of the deal is intended to pay a dividend to Liberty Global and Vodafone.

The proceeds will be held in escrow pending the final approval of the joint venture between Liberty's broadband and cable TV company Ziggo with Vodafone's Dutch mobile operations

High-yield bonds issued into escrow typically have a mandatory redemption requirement, which means the issuer will have to repay the bonds if the related event does not occur.

Ziggo's new deal is different, however.

"There is no special mandatory redemption requirement," said Sabrina Fox, an analyst at Covenant Review, in a report published on Thursday.

"While the preliminary offering memorandum includes a 'Special Mandatory Redemption' concept, this 'mandatory' redemption is subject to a broad exception that makes it optional."

This hands Ziggo the option whether to repay the bonds if the JV does not see the light of day, giving it the ability to use the cash for other purposes if it sees fit.

One high-yield bond investor said his fund is passing on the deal, partly due to this feature.

"It's very loose language on use of proceeds, and indicative of how issuers feel they can push the envelope in these markets," he said, adding that there were also credit reasons for the decision to pass.

"Its leverage is higher than [Liberty Global's] Unitymedia and Virgin Media despite being more challenged."

IN LIBERTY WE TRUST

Several other investors said they were confident that Ziggo would use the proceeds to refinance existing debt if the JV fell away, however.

"I think this situation is a little bit unique, in that they will happily take the refinancing if the JV fails to come to fruition," said one portfolio manager.

"But they have to price it for that eventuality. The prospect of them pricing it for a JV and then leaving you stuck at the standalone Ziggo would be a nasty bait-and-switch."

Price talk is at 4%-4.25% on the secured euro bonds, 5.25%-5.5% on the secured dollars, and 6%-6.125% on the unsecured dollars. Pricing is slated for later on Friday.

A third investor noted the likelihood of the JV not happening is slim, as it has approval from the European Commision, pending Vodafone's disposal of its Dutch fixed-line business. He agreed that terms were loose though and the deal required an element of "faith-based buying".

"But people have this faith, as Liberty need to retain their credibility because they are a revolving door completely dependent on capital markets," he said. "They've built up this credibility with the global high-yield markets, so you have to assume they wouldn't do anything to damage their ability to access capital."

Liberty has indeed structured deals in the past with optionality it has then not used. When it acquired Ziggo in 2014, it carried out an innovative exchange offer on an existing bond that curtailed acquisition financing risk on the deal.

The bond included an optional redemption at a cash price of 104 if Ziggo merged with UPC Netherlands, but Liberty did not use the feature even though the two entities merged a year later in January 2015.

"It didn't feel right to us for our economic benefit to have a negative financial impact on bondholders that supported us through that important process," Liberty's treasurer, Nick Marchant, said at the time.

The lack of a full mandatory redemption clause was not investors' only concern with the new Ziggo deal's documentation, however.

IFR reported on Thursday that some fund managers had gripes around disclosure, as Vodafone Netherlands does not prepare quarterly financial data, meaning its most recent set of full financial statements are for the year ending March 31.

A spokesman for Liberty Global did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)