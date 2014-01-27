CORRECTED-BRIEF-Liberty Global to buy Ziggo for 34.53 euros/share

(Corrects deal value in headline to say 34.53 euros/share not 34.54 euros/share)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - AMSTERDAM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ziggo NV : * Says Liberty Global to acquire Ziggo * Says combined footprint will reach 7 million or over 90 pct of Dutch homes * Says centralizing Dutch operations at Ziggo’s Utrecht headquarters * Says unanimously recommended by Ziggo’s supervisory and management boards * Intended stock and cash offer implies a price of EUR34.53 per ordinary Ziggo share based on January 24, 2014 close * Says significant synergy opportunities * Intended offer also implies a price of EUR 35.74 per ordinary Ziggo share based on 10-day VWAP (Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)