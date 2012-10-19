UPDATE 1-Ziggo says competition weighs on customer growth in Q3

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Dutch cable operator Ziggo said on Friday that increased competition and reduced promotional activity resulted in slower customer growth in the third quarter.

The group, which listed on the Amsterdam stock market in March 2012, said that the number of clients subscribing to its “All-in-1” bundles, which combine TV, broadband and telephone services, increased by 12.1 percent compared to last year. That was a slow-down from the 16.1 percent growth it had achieved in the second quarter.

Core profit in the third quarter came in at 227 million euros ($297.19 million), just above the 221.8 million consensus from StarMine SmartEstimate, which gives extra weight to top-performing analysts.

Ziggo gave no specific guidance but reiterated that it expected to increase its market share and revenues in 2012. It said that it felt confident of achieving the market consensus for 2012 core profit.

The group, which competes in the Dutch market with telecoms group KPN and Liberty Global’s UPC, said it would spend 270 to 280 million euros on capital expenditure in 2012, slightly below its earlier guidance of 280 million euros. ($1 = 0.7638 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Sebastian Moffett)