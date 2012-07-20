UPDATE 1-Ziggo upbeat after Q2 revenue up 6.3 pct

* Q2 EBITDA up 5.9 pct

AMSTERDAM, July 20 (Reuters) - Dutch cable firm Ziggo reported a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher subscriptions for bundled TV, internet and telephony packages, and reiterated its upbeat outlook.

“We are on track to continue to increase our market share and grow our revenue and EBITDA in the second half of 2012,” chief executive Bernard Dijkhuizen said on Friday.

Ziggo, which listed in Amsterdam in March, swung to a second-quarter net profit of 64.4 million euros ($79 million), after reporting a 14.5 million euro loss in the first quarter because of the costs of its public offering, setting up a joint venture with Time Warner’s (TWX.N) HBO TV scheme, and taxes.

Ziggo, the market-leading cable operator in the Netherlands providing television services to around 55 percent of all Dutch households, reported revenues of 386.5 million euros, up 6.3 percent, and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 219 million euros, 5.9 percent higher.

Analysts polled by Reuters’ StarMine had forecast revenues of 390 million euros and EBITDA at 221 million.

Consumers switching to digital TV and upping their subscription to “Triple Play” combination packages including TV, internet and telephony are the main drivers of Ziggo’s growth and upbeat outlook.

Ziggo reiterated on Friday that it will pay a dividend for 2012 of 220 million euros in total, in two equal instalments. ($1 = 0.8156 euro) (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Dan Lalor)