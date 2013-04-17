FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch cable group Ziggo steps up efforts to keep customers
April 17, 2013

Dutch cable group Ziggo steps up efforts to keep customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 17 (Reuters) - Dutch cable group Ziggo said it would step up efforts in the second quarter to retain customers after losing 4 percent of television subscribers in the first three months of 2013.

The group, which competes with Dutch telecoms group KPN as well as Liberty Global’s UPC, repeated its outlook for 2013 core profit to increase by between 2.5 and 3.5 percent.

In the first quarter, adjusted core profit (EBITDA) rose 3 percent to 222.6 million euros ($292.28 million), just above the 219.7 million expected in Starmine consensus of five analysts.

