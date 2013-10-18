Dutch cable group Ziggo posts lower Q3 core profit

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dutch cable group Ziggo said its core profit fell in the third quarter in spite of adding more customers, as it spent more on promotional activities to keep up with its competitors.

Core profit in the third quarter fell 2.9 percent to 220.4 million euros ($301.15 million) just below the 222 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Ziggo repeated that its revenues in 2013 would grow by 1 percent, with core profit (EBITDA) remaining at last year’s levels.