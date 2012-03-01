Ziggo not in talks with UPC's Liberty Global - CEO

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - Dutch cable company Ziggo is not in talks with U.S. group Liberty Global , Ziggo’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernard Dijkhuizen told a Dutch paper in a report published on Thursday.

His comments come a day after Ziggo said it was preparing for a listing on the Amsterdam stock exchange and follow months of speculation in the Dutch press that Liberty, which operates UPC in the in Netherlands, is considering a bid for Ziggo.

Het Financieele Dagblad said Dijkhuizen said his group was not in parallel talks with UPC.

“This is not a two-track strategy, we don’t need a merger to be successful,” the paper quoted him as saying.

Liberty Global’s CEO Mike Fries said on Feb. 23 after the firm reported results that he would considering expanding in the Netherlands if an opportunity arose.