Ziggo Q1 profit up, sees growth in 2012

AMSTERDAM, April 20 (Reuters) - Dutch cable company Ziggo , which listed in Amsterdam last month, reported a 5.3 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 216.1 million euros.

Ziggo, which competes with Dutch telecoms group KPN and Liberty Global’s UPC, said on Friday it was on track to increase market share and profits this year. Quarterly revenue rose 7.3 percent to 387.1 million euros.

“Ziggo is well-positioned to continue to increase its market share and grow its revenue and EBITDA further in 2012,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mark Potter)