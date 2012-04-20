FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ziggo Q1 profit up, sees growth in 2012
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 20, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Ziggo Q1 profit up, sees growth in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 20 (Reuters) - Dutch cable company Ziggo , which listed in Amsterdam last month, reported a 5.3 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 216.1 million euros.

Ziggo, which competes with Dutch telecoms group KPN and Liberty Global’s UPC, said on Friday it was on track to increase market share and profits this year. Quarterly revenue rose 7.3 percent to 387.1 million euros.

“Ziggo is well-positioned to continue to increase its market share and grow its revenue and EBITDA further in 2012,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.