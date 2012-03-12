Books on Ziggo's Amsterdam listing covered - sources

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Dutch cable company Ziggo has received orders for all the shares on offer in its listing, which could raise up to 745 million euros ($977.4 million) for its shareholders, two sources close to the deal said.

Order books on the sale of as much as 20 percent of the company are covered throughout the 16.50 to 18.50 euro per share price range, including a 15 percent overallotment option, the sources said.

The initial public offering (IPO) will see Ziggo’s majority owners, private equity firms Cinven and Warburg Pincus , selling part of their stakes.

Books on the Amsterdam offering, which opened on Friday, are due to close on March 20. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Sophie Walker)