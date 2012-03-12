FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Books on Ziggo's Amsterdam listing covered - sources
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 12, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 6 years

Books on Ziggo's Amsterdam listing covered - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Dutch cable company Ziggo has received orders for all the shares on offer in its listing, which could raise up to 745 million euros ($977.4 million) for its shareholders, two sources close to the deal said.

Order books on the sale of as much as 20 percent of the company are covered throughout the 16.50 to 18.50 euro per share price range, including a 15 percent overallotment option, the sources said.

The initial public offering (IPO) will see Ziggo’s majority owners, private equity firms Cinven and Warburg Pincus , selling part of their stakes.

Books on the Amsterdam offering, which opened on Friday, are due to close on March 20. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Sophie Walker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.