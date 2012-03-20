Ziggo prices 804 mln euro IPO at top of range

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Dutch cable company Ziggo said on Tuesday it had priced its initial public offering at 18.50 euros per share, the top end of its indicated range, raising 804 million euros ($1.06 billion) for its selling shareholders.

The sale of a 21.7 percent stake values the company at 3.7 billion euros, Ziggo said in a statement.

The company, which had offered its shares at 16.50 to 18.50 euros per share, said the offering was multiple times oversubscribed at the offer price.

Its shares will begin trading in Amsterdam on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)