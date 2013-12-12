Ziggo says in takeover talks with Liberty Global

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Dutch cable group Ziggo said on Thursday that it was in talks with U.S. cable investor Liberty Global about a full takeover offer, though it added that no decision had yet been made.

Ziggo, in which Liberty already has a 28.5 percent stake, in October rejected an offer from the U.S. group, saying the proposed price was too low.

At the time, it did not disclose how much Liberty was offering.

Ziggo’s shares rose as much as 10.1 percent to a record high in early trading on Thursday.