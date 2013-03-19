Ziggo stake sale priced at 25.05 euros per share -source

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The sale of a 20 percent stake in Dutch cable company Ziggo by its private equity backers was priced at 25.05 euros per share, a source familiar with the matter said.

That represents a 3 percent discount to Ziggo’s closing share price on Monday, before the sale was launched.

Cinven and Warburg Pincus sold 40 million shares in Ziggo, the company said earlier on Tuesday, without disclosing the price.