Ziggo sees unchanged core profit in 2014
January 24, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Ziggo sees unchanged core profit in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dutch cable group Ziggo NV , which is in takeover talks with U.S. peer Liberty Global Plc, forecast unchanged core earnings for 2014 with investments in promotions and increased bandwidth offsetting expected revenue growth.

The group, which rejected an approach from Liberty in October as too low, reported a 2.8 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue to 394 million euros ($539.0 million) and a 2.1 percent rise in core profit (EBITDA) to 222.8 million euros.

The numbers were broadly in line with the average of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

