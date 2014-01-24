FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ziggo posts 2.8 pct rise in fourth-qtr revenue
January 24, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Ziggo posts 2.8 pct rise in fourth-qtr revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ziggo NV : * Revenues up 2.8% y-o-y to EUR394.0 million; up 1.7% y-o-y excluding * Q4 net result increased to EUR79.3 million from EUR70.4 million in Q4 last

year * Internet subscribers up 32,000 in Q4 to a total of 1.91 million, representing

1.7% sequential growth * Says earnings per share climb from EUR0.96 in 2012 to EUR1.74 in 2013 * Q4 adjusted EBITDA EUR222.8 million, up 2.1% y-o-y; up 1.4% y-o-y excluding * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q4 earnings per share view EUR 0.43, revenue view EUR

393.1 million

