BRUSSELS, April 26 (Reuters) - Ziggo NV said on Friday that shareholders Cinven, Warburg Pincus and their co-investors had launched an accelerated bookbuild offering that could see them end their investment in the Dutch cable group.

The two private equity firms and co-investors would sell 27 million shares, with a potential further 7.2 million, and could mark their exit from the group after cutting their stake to a combined 17 percent last month.