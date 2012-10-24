FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ziggo owners seek share sale worth up to $900 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Ziggo owners seek share sale worth up to $900 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - he private equity backers of Dutch cable TV and telecoms operator Ziggo said on Wednesday they were selling a block of shares into the market, which were worth up to 700 million euros ($900 million) at Wednesday’s closing price.

Cinven, Warburg Pincus and other co-investors owning 57.1 percent of Ziggo’s share capital said they were offering 25 million Ziggo shares to Dutch and international institutional investors - 12.5 percent of the company’s shares in issue - with an overallotment option on another 2 million shares.

Ziggo’s shares closed up 0.4 percent at 26.01 euros on Wednesday.

Cinven and Warburg Pincus said the final amount of the offering would be subject to demand.

In March Ziggo became one of the first companies to list in Europe after an eight-month hiatus, after euro zone worries rattled markets, with the shares in the initial offer sold at 18.50 euros.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint global coordinators on the offering. ($1=0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.