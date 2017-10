AMSTERDAM, March 19 (Reuters) - Ziggo NV : * Cinven and warburg pincus and their co-investors plan to further reduce stake in Ziggo n.v * Cinven and warburg and their co-investors intend to sell ca. 40 million ordinary shares in Ziggo n.v. via accelerated bookbuild * The offer size is equivalent to 20 percent of ziggo’s ordinary share capital