AMSTERDAM, March 19 (Reuters) - The private equity backers of Dutch cable and telecoms firm Ziggo sold 20 percent of the group’s shares in a placement on Tuesday, continuing to cash in on the operator they listed on the Amsterdam exchange a year ago.

Ziggo earlier announced that Cinven, Warburg Pincus and other co-investors would sell 40 million shares, leaving them with a 17.1 percent stake in Ziggo.