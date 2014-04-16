FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ziggo Q1 adj EBIDTA falls 4.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ziggo Q1 adj EBIDTA falls 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Ziggo NV

* Ziggo mobile records 30,000 new subscriptions in Q1 to reach a total of 63,000

* Outlook for 2014 unchanged

* Consumer ARPU for quarter up 3.6% y-o-y to EUR43.07

* Total internet subscribers up 38,000 in Q1 to a total of 1.95 million

* Telephony usage revenue down 7.9% y-o-y and down 7.0% excluding FTA rate reduction

* Consumer ARPU for quarter up 3.6% y-o-y to EUR 43.07

* Q1 2014 revenue up 1.7% y-o-y to eur394.2 million; up 0.8% y-o-y

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR213.1 million, down 4.3% y-o-y

* Net result reduced to -eur38.4 million from eur92.7 million in Q1 last year

* Capex will increase to around EUR370 million in 2014

* Expect additional investments, which will be skewed towards first half of year, to result in a flat EBITDA for 2014

* There will be no final dividend distribution following shareholder meeting on april 17, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.