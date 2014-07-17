FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ziggo Q2 net loss at 29.5 mln euro; maintains 2014 outlook
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ziggo Q2 net loss at 29.5 mln euro; maintains 2014 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Ziggo Nv :

* Outlook for 2014 unchanged

* Customer churn continues to decline

* Revenue up 3.4 pct y-o-y to 405.1 million euro; up 4.5 pct y-o-y adjusted for Esprit and excluding ‘other revenue’

* Adjusted EBITDA at 225.8 million euro, up 2.2 pct y-o-y; up 1.9 pct y-o-y adjusted for esprit

* Net result down to -29.5 million euro from 88.9 million euro in Q2 last year due to non-cash fair value losses on hedges and amortization of customer relationships

* Capex will increase to around 370 million euro in 2014

* Expect a flat EBITDA for 2014 compared to last year

* Current deadline for a decision by the European Commission regarding the Phase II investigation into Liberty Global deal is October 17, 2014. This deadline may be extended

* There will be no final dividend distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
