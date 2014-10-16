FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ziggo sees 2014 adj EBITDA to be flat compared to last year
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 16, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ziggo sees 2014 adj EBITDA to be flat compared to last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ziggo Nv

* Ziggo : Ziggo Q3 2014 results

* Ziggo mobile records 32,000 new subscriptions in Q3 to reach a total of 116,000 for its sim-only proposition

* Total internet subscribers up 20,000 in Q3 to a total of 1.99 million

* Consumer ARPU for the quarter up 6.0% y-o-y to 44.61

* Revenue up 2.9% y-o-y to 402.6 million; up 4.2%

* Net result of 2.7 million from 86.5 million in Q3 last year

* For 2014, we expect adjusted EBITDA to be flat compared to last year, and capex around 370 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

