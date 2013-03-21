FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sprott, Zijin Mining to set up $500 mln mining fund
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sprott, Zijin Mining to set up $500 mln mining fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Shounak Dasgupta

March 20 (Reuters) - Canadian asset manager Sprott Inc and Chinese gold miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said on Wednesday they have agreed to set up an offshore mining fund with a target size of $500 million.

Under the agreement, Zijin will contribute $100 million, while Toronto-based Sprott will pay $10 million. The rest will come mostly from investors in China, Sprott said in a statement. ()

“Precious metals equities are historically cheap right now and there is tremendous value to be captured,” Sprott Chief Executive Peter Grosskopf told Reuters.

Zijin said in a statement the fund will invest in equities and debt instruments related to gold, other precious metals, copper and other minerals and be co-managed by the two firms.

The mining fund -- which is a first for Sprott -- would also invest in physical bullion, and would usually stay away from new ventures and greenfield projects, said Grosskopf, who has led the firm since 2010.

“The fund will invest internationally but we expect the majority of the holdings to be concentrated in North America,” he said.

Toronto-based Sprott, founded by contrarian investor Eric Sprott and taken public in 2008, had about C$10 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31.

Sprott shares closed down 1.7 percent at C$3.42 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.