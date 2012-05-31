Trading in Zijin shares suspended - HKEx

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of China’s leading gold mining enterprise, Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd , was suspended on Thursday pending a statement, according to a filing from the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It gave no further details.

Shares of Zijin Mining have fallen 15.7 percent so far this year, compared with a 1.4 percent gain in the benchmark index .

In April, the company posted a 23.3 percent fall in three-month profit to 1.07 billion yuan. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)