China's Zijin Mining to spend $872 million for acquisitions

HONG KONG, March 29 (Reuters) - China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd plans to spend 5.5 billion yuan ($872.19 million) for acquisitions, the bulk of which will be overseas gold and copper assets, the company’s chairman said on Thursday.

Chen Jinghe, the chairman, did not identify the targets, but last year told Reuters the company was focusing on acquisitions in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Philippines and Indonesia. The company now has assets in Australia, Peru, Russia and central Asia.

Chen told a news conference in Hong Kong that the company was looking to buy a large-scale overseas mining firm and use the firm as Zijin’s overseas capital platform. Zijin’s overseas mining projects could then be gradually injected into the firm and separately listed in Hong Kong.

“(The platform) surely should be listed. If the company we would buy is already a listed one, it can still list in Hong Kong...a dual listing,” Chen said.

Zijin’s growth strategy is being maintained despite the lack of progress at its large copper project in Peru due to opposition from the local community.

“Because the project has not been approved by the community, we cannot tell when the project can start production,” Chen said.

The Peru project had been expected to provide raw material copper concentrates to Zijin’s new 200,000-tonne-a-year copper smelter in the southeastern province of Fujian. The smelter began trial operations in late 2011 and is expected to produce around 120,000 tonnes of copper this year.

Chen spoke after the company announced an 18.32 percent rise in profits last year.

Zijin mined 28.628 tonnes of gold in 2011, about 9.5 percent of China’s mined gold output. It bought ores to produce 57.542 tonnes of refined gold, making the company’s total gold production 86.171 tonnes, up 24.8 percent from 2010.

Its copper production fell 2.5 percent year-on-year to 88,071 tonnes last year and zinc production declined 0.5 percent to 222,702 tonnes.

In 2012, the company plans to mine 30 tonnes of gold and refine 50 tonnes of gold. It will mine 100,000 tonnes of copper contained ores and smelt 124,800 tonne of metal.