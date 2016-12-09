FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Health agencies say Miami Beach no longer Zika transmission zone
December 9, 2016 / 4:36 PM / 8 months ago

Health agencies say Miami Beach no longer Zika transmission zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health said on Friday that the Miami Beach area was no longer considered an active Zika transmission zone.

The CDC said there had been no new cases of local Zika virus transmission identified in South Miami Beach for more than 45 days, suggesting that the risk of infection was no longer greater than in the rest of Miami-Dade County.

"Florida no longer has any identified areas with active Zika transmission," Governor Rick Scott said in a statement. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

