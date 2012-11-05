FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

Zillow's 4th-quarter revenue forecast misses Street, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Real estate website Zillow Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates, sending its shares down 23 percent in after-market trading.

The company, which provides housing price appraisals called “Zestimates,” expects fourth-quarter revenue of $30 million to $31 million. Analysts were looking for revenue of $32.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Zillow reported a net income of $2.3 million, or 7 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $570,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company also said it would buy mortgage technology company Mortech Inc for $12 million in cash.

