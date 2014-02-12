FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zillow revenue soars as housing recovery boosts subscriptions
February 12, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 4 years ago

Zillow revenue soars as housing recovery boosts subscriptions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Real estate website Zillow Inc reported a 70 percent rise in quarterly revenue as a recovering U.S. housing market boosted subscriptions.

Net income rose to $2.7 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $549,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $58.3 million from $34.3 million.

Zillow said paid subscriptions rose 64 percent to 48,314 in the quarter ended December. The company gets most of its revenue from subscriptions by real estate agents who list their properties on the site. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

