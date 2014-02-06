Israel's Zim to write off $72 mln from ship order cancellations

JERUSALEM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Israeli shipping company Zim will write off $72 million in its 2013 financial results due to the cancellation of an order for four vessels, its parent company said on Thursday.

Zim in 2007 ordered four 8,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) ships but cancelled them, along with orders for larger ships, a year ago.

It would have had to pay $1.5 billion for the vessels but all that Zim lost was a small down payment.

Zim will not need to pay any more amounts to the shipyards, it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The deals were cancelled a year ago as part of a new business plan and as the ships are far cheaper today - $100 million versus $170 million - and more efficient.

Israeli media said Zim cancelled the deals with Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries .

Last month, Zim reached a restructuring deal with most of its creditors that will see part of its debt swapped for shares.

Zim, hit hard in recent years by a faltering global economy, agreed to cut its overall liabilities to between $1-$1.5 billion from about $3 billion, with part of its debt being written off. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)