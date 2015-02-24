FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe's AfriAsia bank closes after financial distress
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

Zimbabwe's AfriAsia bank closes after financial distress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HARARE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mauritian lender AfrAsia closed its Zimbabwe unit after facing cash flow problems and failing to find new shareholders to inject fresh capital in the struggling institution, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

Central bank Governor John Mangudya this month named AfrAsia as one of three banks that were facing serious liquidity and solvency problems in a sluggish economy where customers could not afford to repay their loans.

AfrAsia, one of the southern African country’s smaller banks, has over the past year struggled to pay depositors but the central bank had said its problems were not contagious to the rest of the financial sector due to its size.

“The registrar has determined that the banking institution is no longer in a safe and sound condition in that the institution is grossly undercapitalised and is facing chronic liquidity challenges,” the bank said in a statement.

AfrAsia Zimbabwe chief executive Lyn Mukonoweshuro was not immediately available for comment.

The central bank has through its asset management company taken over $65 million in non-performing loans from banks to help restore viability in the sector.

Smaller banks are particularly vulnerable to the economic downturn and are also viewed as applying less stringent rules on lending compared with bigger foreign-owned banks. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.