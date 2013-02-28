FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Premium cigarettes lift BAT Zimbabwe earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco’s Zimbabwean unit on Thursday more than doubled its full-year earnings on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its high-end cigarettes.

BAT Zimbabwe said earnings rose to $0.71 per share in 2012, up from $0.28 the previous year and fuelled by a 43 percent surge in sales of premium brands such as Dunhill.

Demand for more expensive cigarettes helped offset a decline in sales of cheaper brands, which were hit by an increase in the excise duty and as mass market customers were more sensitive to a slowdown in economic growth in 2012.

Revenue increased by 30 percent to $51.8 million in 2012.

BAT Zimbabwe, which is 60 percent owned by BAT Plc, last year agreed on a phased plan which will see 51 percent shareholding being held by local blacks by 2015 under President Robert Mugabe’s empowerment drive meant to localise control of foreign firms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
