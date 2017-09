HARARE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s central bank has through its asset management company taken over $65 million in non-performing loans from banks to help restore viability in the sector, central bank governor John Mangudya said in a monetary policy statement on Wednesday.

Mangudya said the central bank had also set aside $50 million to invest in gold production. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)