FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe mulls special vehicle to take over lenders' bad loans
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 30, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

Zimbabwe mulls special vehicle to take over lenders' bad loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Central bank considers hiving off non-performing loans

* Zimbabwe bad loans well above regional average

HARARE, June 30 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s central bank is considering establishing a body to take over local lenders’ non-performing loans and make it easier for them to attract new capital, its governor said on Monday.

Several banks are struggling to stay above water as defaults grow, forcing them to turn to foreign investors to recapitalise and undermining President Robert Mugabe’s black economic empowerment drive.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) was considering transferring bad loans held by banks into a special purpose vehicle, in which foreign investors could buy a stake, Governor John Mangudya said. The investors would then assume responsibility for recovering the loans.

“If we get someone with funds, say offshore for example, we will be able to hive off those non-performing loans aside, so as to remove those contagion effects from banks,” Mangudya told journalists after a presentation in parliament.

Banks have been aggressive in lending to local firms since Zimbabwe started using foreign currency in 2009, when hyperinflation rendered the local dollar virtually worthless.

But the impact of indiscriminate lending and an economic slowdown has since forced some financial institutions to close after failing to raise new capital to cover bad loans.

Total outstanding loans in the January-April period amounted to $3.6 billion, RBZ data show. Of these, 17 percent were classified as non-performing, much higher than the southern African regional average of 10 percent.

Zimbabwean banks had now become more conservative to minimise the risk of loan defaults, Mangudya said.

Some 18 banks currently operate in the country, five of which are owned by British and South African institutions. Four banks hold 60 percent of the $4.7 billion of deposits in the financial system. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.