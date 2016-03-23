FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe to ban foreign firms in breach of local ownership law
March 23, 2016

Zimbabwe to ban foreign firms in breach of local ownership law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, March 23 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will from April 1 cancel licences for foreign firms, including those operating mines and banks, that have not complied with a law to sell majority shares to locals, Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao said on Wednesday.

“It’s either you comply or you close shop,” Zhuwao said.

Zimbabwe had given foreign-owned firms a March 2016 deadline to submit plans on how to comply with a law requiring them to sell at least 51 percent shares to locals. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
