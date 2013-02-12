FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe court orders Mugabe allies off RioZim mine
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
February 12, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 5 years

Zimbabwe court orders Mugabe allies off RioZim mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HARARE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s High Court has ordered allies of President Robert Mugabe, including the tourism minister, to leave a RioZim Limited gold mine that they invaded last month, state media reported on Tuesday.

RioZim went to court earlier this month to fight off two lawmakers, including tourism minister Walter Mzembi from Mugabe’s ZANU-PF party, who had taken control of its Renco gold mine, 300 km (200 miles) south of Harare, in January.

High Court judge Hlekani Mwayera ordered Mzembi and others to vacate the mine and to stop interfering with its operations, the Herald newspaper reported.

Renco, formed in 2004 when Rio Tinto Plc sold most of its Zimbabwe assets, produced 11,000 ounces of gold in the first half of 2012 when it resumed operations after shutting down at the height of Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation crisis in 2008.

RioZim said it had lost $150,000 in daily production during the stand-off and was unable to assert control over the mine.

In a statement issued earlier this month, RioZim said Mzembi had claimed he had taken over Renco because the company had not complied with Mugabe’s black empowerment laws, which seek to transfer majority shareholdings of foreign firms to locals.

The minister denied the charge, saying he had only been called in to resolve a wage dispute.

Major mining firms in Zimbabwe, including leading platinum producers Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum , have been forced to surrender majority stakes to local investors under the Mugabe-led black empowerment drive.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.