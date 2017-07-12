UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe wants to issue more 'bond notes', raising inflation fears

(Adds details)

HARARE, July 12 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's central bank wants to issue more domestic currency "bond notes" beyond an initial limit of $200 million, its governor said on Wednesday, in comments that are likely to stoke fears of a return to hyperinflation.

Governor John Mangudya said the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) was in talks with an unnamed creditor to arrange a loan facility to underpin the increase in bond note issuance, needed to counter U.S. dollar cash shortages crippling the economy.

"We are in the process of negotiating those facilities and then we'll come back to yourselves after we have made significant progress," John Mangudya told reporters after a lecture at the University of Zimbabwe.

The southern African nation dumped its own currency in 2009 in favour of the U.S. dollar to end hyperinflation that topped out at 500 billion percent the previous year.

However, with the physical supply of U.S. dollars running out, it launched the so-called "bond notes" in November in an attempt to boost the amount of cash in day-to-day circulation.

The RBZ denied the bond notes were a reintroduction of the Zimbabwe dollar via the bank door, saying they were backed by a $200 million loan from the Cairo-based Afreximbank, a development bank.

It also said it would not issue more than $200 million.

Afreximbank has not confirmed the existence of the $200 million loan facility.

According to its website, the RBZ has issued more than $160 million in bond notes to date. But cash shortages continue, with banks limiting daily withdrawals to as little as $20 while importers face delays due to a dollar crunch.

Mangudya declined to give any more details of the new currency issuance plans.

"We can only know when we have gone through the first phase," he said.

The International Monetary Fund has said the amount of dollars in circulation is between $600-$800 million, most of it outside the bank sector. That compares with more than $6 billion in bank deposits. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)