Zimbabwe imported more than 300,000 tonnes of maize in 2016 after drought - Mugabe

HARARE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe imported more than 300,000 tonnes of maize in 2016 to plug a shortfall caused by a devastating drought in one of the continent's poorest countries, President Robert Mugabe said on Tuesday.

The El Nino-induced drought that hit southern Africa has been particularly bad for Zimbabwe, whose economy is in the grips of severe cash shortages, causing widespread food shortages and fuelling anti-government protests in recent months. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)