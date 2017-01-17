FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Zimbabwe's Econet to raise $130 million from rights issue
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 17, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 7 months ago

Zimbabwe's Econet to raise $130 million from rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's largest mobile telephony company Econet Wireless plans to raise $130 million from shareholders to pay foreign loans it is struggling to settle due to a severe dollar crunch, it said on Tuesday.

Econet said in a statement that to avoid defaulting on external obligations, it had decided to raise money via a rights issue, adding that foreign currency shortages made it difficult for the company and its subsidiaries to pay foreign loans. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

