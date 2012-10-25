FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe telecom Econet's H1 earnings up 4.5 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 25, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

Zimbabwe telecom Econet's H1 earnings up 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s largest mobile phone operator, Econet Wireless, reported a 4.5 percent rise in half-year earnings on Thursday, mainly driven by subscriber growth.

Econet’s basic earnings per share rose to $0.46 during the March-August period, compared to $0.44 the previous year.

Chief executive Douglas Mboweni told an analyst briefing that subscriber numbers grew 9 percent to 7 million in the year, driving revenue up to $340 million from $291 million previously.

Econet has over 70 percent of Zimbabwe’s mobile market and Mboweni said the company’s mobile money transfer service, Ecocash, was now handling average monthly transactions of $70 million. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
