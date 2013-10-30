FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Zimbabwe's Econet H1 profit down as customers spend less on calls
#Corrections News
October 30, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Zimbabwe's Econet H1 profit down as customers spend less on calls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Tuesday’s story to show no impact on profit from licence fee, and to clarify that Ecocash will contribute 10 pct of revenue in future)

HARARE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s top mobile operator, reported a near 10 percent drop in half-year profit on Tuesday, hit by slowing growth in voice revenue.

Econet’s March-August net profit totalled $70.56 million, down from $78 million the previous year, the company said.

The number of subscribers rose to 8.5 million. Revenue grew by 11 percent to $376.6 million. That was down from 17 percent growth in the same period a year earlier, as customers spent less on voice calls.

Econet paid $137 million to renew a 20-year licence in July.

Chief executive Douglas Mboweni said its mobile money transfer service, Ecocash, had processed $1.2 billion in transactions in the six month period and would contribute 10 percent of total revenue within 18 months. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Dolan)

