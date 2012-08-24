FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's telecom Econet reconnects NetOne
August 24, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Zimbabwe's telecom Econet reconnects NetOne

MacDonald Dzirutwe

1 Min Read

HARARE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile telecoms operator Econet Wireless said on Friday it had restored interconnection services to state-owned NetOne pending a court decision over fees.

Econet’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo said although the court did not make a ruling, Econet agreed to reconnect NetOne pending the outcome of the case that would be heard on Monday.

Econet on Thursday suspended interconnection services to NetOne, saying the government-owned network had refused to pay it $20 million in fees from 2009.

Econet has 6.5 million subscribers, who make up 70 percent of the local mobile market.

Interconnection fees are charged by mobile operators to enable calls to be transmitted from each other’s networks.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

