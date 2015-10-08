FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Econet cuts 100 jobs, cites declining revenue
October 8, 2015

Zimbabwe's Econet cuts 100 jobs, cites declining revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's largest mobile operator Econet Wireless said on Thursday it would immediately cut 100 jobs, citing a decline in revenue after the national telecoms regulator reduced tariffs charged by operators in January.

Econet reported a one percent fall in revenue during the year to February but analysts expect the company to post a bigger fall in revenue when it reports its half-year results later this month as the effects of the tariff cuts kick in. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)

