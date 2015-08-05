FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe receives $210 mln in foreign loans for projects
August 5, 2015

Zimbabwe receives $210 mln in foreign loans for projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s government received $210 million in foreign loans for various infrastructure projects during the first half of the year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya said in a monetary policy statement the Bank had negotiated with financial institutions, including regional African lenders as well as the Development Bank of Belarus.

The World Bank, International Monetary Fund and traditional Western donors have withheld support to Zimbabwe since 1999 and the southern African country is saddled with around $9 billion in foreign debt. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

