Zimbabwe needs up to 8 pct annual growth in next decade to revamp economy
March 10, 2016 / 8:48 AM / a year ago

Zimbabwe needs up to 8 pct annual growth in next decade to revamp economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, March 10 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s needs a growth rate of between 6 to 8 percent over the next 10 to 15 years to revamp its economy, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa said on Thursday during a visit by an International Monetary Fund delegation.

Chinamasa also said new loans from international lenders will only come if the drought-stricken Southern African nation showed the capacity to introduce a raft of economic reforms.

President Robert Mugabe agreed to major reforms including compensation for evicted white farmers and a big reduction in public sector wages as the government tries to woo back international lenders, Chinamasa said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia)

