UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe not ready to re-introduce local currency -cenbank governor

HARARE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will keep on using foreign currencies that replaced its local unit until economic fundamentals improve, including a sustainable budget and higher business confidence, central bank governor John Mangudya said on Wednesday.

The southern African nation switched to U.S. dollar and South African rand eight years ago after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe printed so much of the local currency in 2007-8 that inflation hit an annual rate of almost 500 billion percent, rendering its own currency worthless.

Zimbabwe has experienced a shortage of dollars since early last year, leading to delays in foreign payments, even after the central bank introduced a "bond notes" surrogate currency last November.

"The multicurrency system is here to stay up until the fundamentals of our own currency have been achieved. These include one year import cover, a sustainable government budget (and) demonstration that consumer and business confidence is right," Mangudya told journalists.

Pricing and all transactions in Zimbabwe are now denominated in dollars. Rand transactions make up less than 5 percent of the total under the system.

Mangudya said inflation, which stood at 0.31 percent year-on-year in June, is expected to rise to between 2 and 3 percent by the end of 2017.

Mangudya said Harare was negotiating with Cairo-based Afran Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) for a $300 million facility to pay incentives to exporters. The money would be paid out as bond notes.

The spectre of more bond notes, which would total $500 million after an initial $200 million last year, has stoked fears the country could return to the era of money printing and hyperinflation.