HARARE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s economy will grow at 1.5 percent in 2016, the World Bank said on Wednesday, much slower than the government’s estimate of 2.7 percent.

“The fundamentals for recovery are still strong but the headwinds are increasing. These headwinds and the brunt of economic corrections, both domestic and global will likely be most deeply felt by the poor,” the World Bank said in a report. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)