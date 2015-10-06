FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe empowerment tax to be based on gross revenue: govt minister
October 6, 2015

Zimbabwe empowerment tax to be based on gross revenue: govt minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HARARE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Foreign-owned companies in Zimbabwe may have to pay 10 percent of their gross revenue for a proposed black empowerment programme to promote local control of foreign firms, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Youth and Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwawo was quoted by the state-controlled Herald newspaper on Monday as proposing the levy to fund mostly rural community trusts to invest in businesses.

“In terms of the recommendations that have been made, it should be on gross revenue,” he told journalists on Tuesday.

Zhuwawo would not say when the new levy would come into effect but said he would seek support for his proposals from parliament, where President Robert Mugabe’s ruling ZANU-PF party enjoys a huge majority.

Some of the companies that could be affected by the new tax include the world’s top two platinum producers, Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum Holdings, which both have operations in the southern African nation. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
