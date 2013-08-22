FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2013 / 8:37 AM / in 4 years

EU says to review relations with Zimbabwe after election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The European Union will review its relations with Zimbabwe after a “peaceful” election, the EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Thursday.

Ashton also said the 28-member bloc shared the “serious concerns” raised in the initial assessment of the election by the Southern African Development Community, African Union and domestic observers.

“The EU underlines the importance and need to continue strengthening reforms to ensure that future elections are fully transparent and credible as well as peaceful,” she said in a statement. “The EU will review its relations with Zimbabwe, taking account of all these factors.” (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by John O‘Donnell)

