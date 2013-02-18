FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to lift sanctions against Zimbabwe diamond firm after poll
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 18, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

EU to lift sanctions against Zimbabwe diamond firm after poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - European Union governments decided on Monday to lift sanctions on a state-run Zimbabwe gold and diamond mining company within one month of elections being held in Zimbabwe, provided the vote is peaceful and credible, EU officials said.

“The Council (of EU governments) agreed today to delist the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation within one month after the presidential and parliamentary elections,” Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders told reporters. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.