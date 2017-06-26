HARARE, June 26 Zimbabwe's government has signed
a $478 million agreement with an energy company and three banks
to finance the 2017/18 summer farming season in a push to
improve food security, a state-owned newspaper said on Monday.
The southern African nation has since 2001 relied on imports
and foreign donors to meet demand for the staple maize. Drought,
lack of financing and President Robert Mugabe's seizures of land
from white farmers that hit commercial agriculture have been
blamed for low grain production over the years.
The Herald newspaper reported that the government and local
energy company Sakunda Holdings had signed an agreement that
would see three banks provide the capital to mainly fund
production of maize and soya.
Sakunda, which imports and distributes fuel, runs a
logistics business and operates a 200 megawatt diesel power
plant, will work with CBZ bank, Barclays and
the local unit of Ecobank to provide the money.
The newspaper did not give details on the funding.
CBZ Chief Executive Never Nyemudzo and Sakunda boss
Kudakwashe Tagwirei did not answer their mobile phones when
contacted. Officials from Barclays and Ecobank could not be
reached for comment.
After a devastating drought last year, Zimbabwe received
above normal rains during the 2016/17 farming season and expects
to produce 2.1 million tonnes of maize, its highest since 1996,
according to official figures.
The Herald said the government would start delivering seed,
fertiliser and crop chemicals to farmers around the country
between July and September, ahead of the planting season that
begins in November.
Farmers would be required to sell their crop to the state
grain agency as repayment. Nearly 70 percent of Zimbabwe's
population is rural and survives on agriculture.
