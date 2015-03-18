FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe's Hwange Colliery, Glencore agree 6-month coke deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

HARARE, March 18 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe coal producer Hwange Colliery said on Wednesday the company had signed an agreement to sell coke and coke products to global miner Glencore on a six-month trial period.

Hwange, in which Zimbabwe’s government is the biggest shareholder with 37 percent shares, is the nation’s second largest coal producer and supplies coke to national electricity company ZESA.

“The contract is actually for coke. So there is a spot purchase, they are buying stock that we have right now as well as trial of our coke products for some of their operations over a six-month period,” Thomas Makore, the firm’s managing director told Reuters.

He said the agreement took effect immediately but declined to give details on tonnage or value of the agreement.

Hwange mines coal in the northwest of Zimbabwe on some of the southern African country’s richest coal deposits.

Last month, Makore said Hwange was targeting to produce more than 300,000 tonnes of coal monthly this year. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)

